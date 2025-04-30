Stipulation Added To Samoa Joe vs. Jon Moxley Spring Break Title Match

A stipulation has been added to the upcoming match between Jon Moxley and Samoa Joe for the AEW World Heavyweight Championship.

The April 30 episode of Dynamite featured the Trio Champions Joe, Katsuyori Shibata, & ‘Powerhouse’ Will Hobbs facing the team of Myles Hawkins, Nick Comoroto, & Rhett Titus in a tag match.

The Death Riders hit the ring after Hobbs won the match for his team. The group led by Mox targeted Shibata, taking him out with a slam on an upturned chair. The faction then quickly retreated out of sight.

Samoa Joe picked up the mic to address Mox after this, calling him a ‘little bitch.’ The Samoan Submission Machine discussed how Moxley always brings his goon squad with him and said that he wants their title match to be inside the steel cage.

The AEW Champion didn’t reply to Joe, but the company made the stipulation official with a graphic on X after the show went off air.

WEDNESDAY, 5/14#AEWDynamite Beach Break returns to Chicago

LIVE, 8/7c on TBS + MAX



AEW World Championship Steel Cage Match@JonMoxley vs @SamoaJoe



Jon Moxley will defend the AEW World Title against Samoa Joe INSIDE A STEEL CAGE at AEW Beach Break Dynamite in Chicago,… pic.twitter.com/f5xcaeC6I9 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 1, 2025

The World title match is the only bout confirmed for the upcoming Dynamite special so far, taking place on May 15 from Now Arena in Chicago.

Apart from this, tonight’s episode also featured the last semi-final for the ongoing Owen Hart Cup tournament. You can check out the result of the match here.