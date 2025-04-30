Another Top WWE Star Poised For Big Movie Role (Report)

Another WWE star may soon be taking time off for a movie role.

One half of the current women’s tag team champions Liv Morgan told General Manager Nick Aldis on Raw this week that she needed time off from WWE programming to film ‘a big Hollywood movie.’

Let's see what kind of CHAMPION "Dirty" Dom is gonna be!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/fOnU1UJyoH — WWE (@WWE) April 29, 2025

Insiders have hyped up the yet unknown movie project saying that that it’s something significant that will turn people’s heads when revealed. While not a superhero film, the project is said to be backed by a prestigious studio involving some high-profile acting names.

Now a new report from PWinsider has provided a similar update about Drew McIntyre, saying that the Scottish Warrior is also ‘lined up for a major film role.’

“For months, we’ve heard that McIntyre — also repped by Paradigm and recently announced as the new face of Project Rock — is lined up for a major film role. He may very well be the next WWE talent to break into large-scale film or television work.”

WWE talent crossing over to the acting world is not a new phenomenon as wrestlers have long history of appearing on movies and TV shows, though very few have made a full transition successfully.

There have been an increase in wrestling talents exploring their potential outside the industry recently as the raise of AEW has forced WWE to also allow talents the freedom to take the required time off.

CM Punk explained recently how his other relationships are baked into his WWE contract now which allow him to take time off when needed, unlike before.

No solid details are available on either Drew McIntyre or Liv Morgan’s movies at the time so it’s hard to say how long they might stay out of action once the projects start filming