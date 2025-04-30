Men’s Owen Hart Cup Finals Confirmed On Dynamite

The second Owen Hart Cup final is now set.

The April 30 episode of Dynamite featured the second semifinals of the ongoing tournament on the men’s side, with Hangman Adam Page and Kyle Fletcher going at it in the main event of the show.

The ending of this match saw Fletcher getting a couple of near-falls. Hangman Page then got the upper hand, delivering a moonsault on the outside. Page got Fletcher back into the ring and got ready for the Buckshot Lariat.

Fletcher, however, shoved the referee at the last second and countered Hangman with a kick between the legs. Kyle went for the pin after a brainbuster, but Page somehow still kicked out.

Kyle Fletcher then got the former AEW Champion up on the turnbuckle, aiming for another brainbuster, but Page shoved him down and delivered a Lariat from the top of the corner. Adam Page managed to deliver the Buckshot Lariat from his usual spot at the apron and finally got the pin.

Will Ospreay already made his way into the finals of the tournament by defeating Konosuke Takeshita at the April 16 episode of Dynamite.

Jamie Hayter meanwhile earned the spot in the finals on the women’s side last week. She is now set to face Mercedes Mone with both the finals set for Double or Nothing on May 25.