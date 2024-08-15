First AEW All Out Title Match Confirmed On 8/14 Dynamite

The road to AEW All Out has officially begun with the first title match being announced for the upcoming pay-per-view from Chicago, Illinois. On the August 14, edition of AEW Dynamite, PAC shared his frustrations that Will Ospreay will challenge AEW American Champion MJF at AEW All In: London 2024. PAC pointed out that he is the “real” number one contender and is ready for his title match.

PAC will challenge the winner of the Ospreay Vs. MJF at AEW All Out for the AEW American Championship. PAC was the first holder of the gold, which was originally known as the AEW All-Atlantic Championship and held the gold for 108 days from June to October 2022. The title was rebranded the AEW International Championship in March 2023.

The challenge has been issued from the 'Bastard' PAC!



The challenge has been issued from the 'Bastard' PAC!

Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@BASTARDPAC pic.twitter.com/qPLEJeRCoy — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 15, 2024

AEW All Out 2024

AEW All Out 2024 will take place on September 7, from the Now Arena in Hoffman Estates, Illinois. The show will be the sixth-annual All Out event. It will be the first All Out to not take place over Labor Day weekend and the fourth event from the Now Arena.

In the United States, All Out will be available to stream on Bleacher Report. The event can be purchased and streamed directly through the Bleacher Report Live platform. All Out can also be ordered through local cable or satellite providers. Check with your provider on how to purchase the pay-per-view. For international viewers, the event will be accessible on FITE TV. A pre-show will begin at 7pm ET with the main card beginning at 8pm ET.