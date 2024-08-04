Sammy Guevara Says He Is Not Stuck In A Vortex Anymore After Returning To AEW

Sammy Guevara has made his return to AEW TV after 6 months and proclaimed that he is not stuck in a vortex anymore.

The former AEW TNT Champion originally made his wrestling return during the August 1 episode of ROH. He saved Dustin Rhodes from The Dark Order.

The 31-year-old made his AEW return during the August 3 episode of Collision. He spoke with Rhodes and The Von Erichs (Marshall and Ross Von Erich) in a backstage segment.

Sammy noted that Dustin may not trust him due to his past record but he is looking to earn that trust. Guevara then stated that he had been stuck in a vortex for a long time and for the first time in 5 years, he was ready to be his own man:

The Spanish God reiterated his words about earning the trust of the wrestling veteran before saying that he wants to team with Dustin and Von Erichs.

Sammy Guevara Wants To Be His Own Man

Sammy Guevara had wrestled Jeff Hardy in a No Disqualification match during the February 14 episode of Rampage this year. His knee hit Hardy’s head during a spot in the bout and Guevara was suspended from AEW for not following the concussion protocol and stopping the match after this spot.

The young star has been associated with Chris Jericho in AEW since the early days of the company. He was one of the members introduced as part of Jericho’s Inner Circle faction during the premiere episode of Dynamite.

This partnership has continued on and off for the last 5 years but the latest promo from Guevara suggests that he has finally ended that association and he is ready to do things on his own.