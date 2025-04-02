AEW All In Texas
AEW Moves All In Texas Start Time to Avoid WWE Conflict

by Michael Reichlin
AEW has officially shifted the start time of its All In: Texas pay-per-view to the afternoon on Saturday, July 12, 2025. The event will now begin at 3 PM ET (2 PM local time) in Arlington, Texas, moving away from prime time.

The change comes after WWE announced its own event, Saturday Night’s Main Event, scheduled for the same evening at 8 PM ET. AEW’s adjustment avoids direct competition, highlighting the ongoing pattern of strategic scheduling between the two wrestling promotions.

All In: Texas is AEW’s first pay-per-view in the state and will be held at Globe Life Field. Despite the scheduling shift, the company is maintaining a full week of events, including AEW Dynamite on July 9 and AEW Collision on July 10 at the Curtis Culwell Center.

Tickets are available now, with VIP packages offering ringside or lower bowl seating, AEW star meet and greets, pre-show photo ops, and other premium perks.

Michael Reichlin
Michael Reichlin has been following pro wrestling since 1989. He's been covering wrestling news since 1998 and has attended countless wrestling events across the United States.
