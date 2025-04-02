AEW Moves All In Texas Start Time to Avoid WWE Conflict

AEW has officially shifted the start time of its All In: Texas pay-per-view to the afternoon on Saturday, July 12, 2025. The event will now begin at 3 PM ET (2 PM local time) in Arlington, Texas, moving away from prime time.

The change comes after WWE announced its own event, Saturday Night’s Main Event, scheduled for the same evening at 8 PM ET. AEW’s adjustment avoids direct competition, highlighting the ongoing pattern of strategic scheduling between the two wrestling promotions.

All In: Texas is AEW’s first pay-per-view in the state and will be held at Globe Life Field. Despite the scheduling shift, the company is maintaining a full week of events, including AEW Dynamite on July 9 and AEW Collision on July 10 at the Curtis Culwell Center.

Tickets are available now, with VIP packages offering ringside or lower bowl seating, AEW star meet and greets, pre-show photo ops, and other premium perks.