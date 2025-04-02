AEW Reveals Four-Day ‘All In: Texas Week’ Lineup for July

AEW has confirmed a major four-day stretch of programming with All In: Texas Week, scheduled for July 9 through July 12, 2025. The events will span two cities—Garland and Arlington, Texas—featuring multiple top-tier shows and fan events.

The week kicks off with AEW Dynamite on Wednesday, July 9, followed by AEW Collision on Thursday, July 10. Both shows will be held at the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland.

On Friday, July 11, ROH Death Before Dishonor takes place at Esports Stadium in Arlington. That same day also marks the start of Starrcast Texas, running Friday and Saturday at the Sheraton Arlington.

All In: Texas Week wraps up on Saturday, July 12, with AEW All In Texas at Globe Life Field in Arlington, starting at 2 PM.

For more information and tickets, fans can visit AEWAllInTexas.com.