Tony Khan & AEW Blamed For Jacksonville Jaguars Shortcomings

Is All Elite Wrestling to blame for the underwhelming role of the Jacksonville Jaguars? Bill Simmons believes so. On the latest episode of The Bill Simmons Podcast, Simmons questioned if Tony Khan’s role with AEW is getting in the way of the NFL team.

“I don’t think the Jaguars will ever get it. And one of the reasons they’ll never get it is because the owner’s son who runs the team also runs AEW and writes all the scripts for it every week. And I just don’t think they’re on the ball is my take.”

The Jaguars have had a questionable start to free agency so far. The team cut receiver Christian Kirk to save $10 million only to sign Dyami Brown—a seemingly lesser player—for roughly the same price. On the show, Danny Heifetz recalled Khan appearing at the 2024 draft in a neck brace, selling the effect of an attack by the Elite. With his AEW role bleeding into his work with the Jaguars, Heifetz called it “a good summation of how the Jags are run.”

Khan’s official role with the Jags is as chief football strategy officer, though it’s unclear how much day-to-day work he has with the team. In addition to AEW and the Jaguars, serves as vice-chairman and director of football operations for Fulham F.C. in the Premier League. Clearly, Simmons and Heifetz believe Khan is spreading himself too thinly and unless things improve for the Jaguars, others may believe the same to be the case.