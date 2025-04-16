Tony Khan Is Open To Expanding The Number Of AEW PPVs In The Future

As AEW continues to grow, the frequency of its pay-per-view events has also increased. Starting with just four major shows annually at its inception, AEW now hosts nine pay-per-views per year.

Tony Khan appears content with the current number of pay-per-views, though he hasn’t ruled out a potential increase in the future. In a recent report by Tony Maglio of The Hollywood Reporter, which focused on AEW Dynamite surpassing WCW Nitro in the total number of episodes aired, Khan shared his thoughts on the company’s pay-per-view strategy.

It was written in the article, “PPVs serve as the payoff points to the storylines laid out by weekly TV shows, like Dynamite. And Khan believes he’s found the sweet spot in terms of annual count; AEW currently is at nine pay-per-view events per year, but Khan could see it going up to 10. WWE is doing 17 of what it now bills as Premium Live Events this year.” Khan was quoted by stating, “For now, nine is ‘a great number.”

Looking at AEW’s immediate pay-per-view schedule, the company is coming off its AEW Dynasty event, which took place on April 6th. The next major show on the calendar is AEW Double or Nothing, scheduled for May 25th.

AEW has also announced key dates for later in the year. All Elite Wrestling will hold its third annual All In event, this year titled All In: Texas, on Saturday, July 12, 2025. This event is particularly significant as it will be AEW’s first pay-per-view hosted in the state of Texas and within a Major League Baseball stadium, Globe Life Field in Arlington.

Continuing their successful collaboration, AEW and New Japan Pro-Wrestling will present the fourth annual Forbidden Door event on Sunday, August 24, 2025 at Wembley Stadium in London, UK, making it the first time the event has been held outside of North America.