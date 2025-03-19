Tony Khan on AEW’s Growing Presence in Hollywood

AEW isn’t just making waves in the wrestling world—it’s breaking into Hollywood as well. Speaking on The Battleground Podcast, Tony Khan discussed AEW talent’s increasing presence in film and television, including stars like MJF, Samoa Joe, and Toni Storm.

The AEW boss acknowledges the balancing act of letting AEW stars pursue outside opportunities. Despite these commitments, Khan ensured that AEW remained their primary focus.

“MJF was working on Happy Gilmore 2, and Samoa Joe was filming Twisted Metal… but now, everyone’s back,” Khan said.

Toni Storm, the current AEW Women’s World Champion, has also expanded her reach with a role in Queen of the Ring. Khan was directly involved in helping Storm land the role, saying,

“Tony Storm is the greatest actress in Hollywood. She’s the AEW Women’s World Champion, and when I think of Hollywood and pro wrestling, they fit like a glove.”

With AEW talent gaining more mainstream exposure, Khan sees this as an opportunity for the company to grow beyond wrestling. “AEW is where the best come to wrestle,” he said, emphasizing that AEW’s stars are becoming crossover entertainers while still delivering in the ring.

With a fully stacked roster, Khan is confident that AEW is set for a major run in 2025.