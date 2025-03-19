Tony Khan Says Kamille’s Attack Remains A Mystery Amid TV Hiatus

Tony Khan has acknowledged the ongoing mystery surrounding Kamille’s backstage attack, which occurred on the November 30th episode of AEW Rampage.

This attack has led to her absence from AEW programming. Kamille, the former NWA Women’s World Champion, initially debuted in AEW as Mercedes Mone’s bodyguard in July, later transitioning to in-ring competition before the attack.

Despite her absence, updates on her condition have been far and few between. In a recent interview with Tim Battle on the Battleground Podcast, the AEW CEO was questioned about Kamille’s status and the possibility of a future match against Megan Bayne.