Tony Khan Teases Potential Future Storylines for AEW’s Women’s Division

AEW’s women’s division continues to grow, and Tony Khan hinted at some intriguing developments on The Battleground Podcast. One major storyline fans have been speculating about is the return of Camille, who was mysteriously attacked the last time she appeared in AEW.

“We don’t know who attacked Camille… When she does return, it’ll be interesting to see who she goes after,” Khan said.

Camille’s absence has left a major question mark in AEW’s women’s division, and her eventual comeback could lead to a major revenge storyline.

Khan also addressed the buzz around newly signed powerhouse Megan Bayne and the possibility of a dream match between her and Camille.

“That would be a great matchup [Megan Bayne vs. Camille], and something to keep an eye on,” he teased.

With stars like Toni Storm, Mercedes Moné, and Willow Nightingale leading the division, AEW’s women’s roster is deeper than ever. If Camille does return, AEW fans could be in for a major shake-up in the division’s hierarchy.

The State of AEW’s Women’s Division

The AEW Women’s Division is in a state of intense competition and high-level performances. The current AEW Women’s World Champion is “Timeless” Toni Storm, who is in her record-setting fourth reign after defeating Mariah May at Grand Slam Australia on February 15.

Storm’s reign has been marked by her continued evolution as a performer and her ability to deliver classic matches.

The division also boasts other top-tier talents such as Mercedes Mone, who holds multiple championships and has been putting on great performances against challengers like Mina Shirakawa, Harley Cameron, and Momo Watanabe.

The roster depth of the AEW Women’s Division has grown significantly, with a mix of established stars and promising newcomers.

Top challengers include former champions like Britt Baker, Hikaru Shida, Jamie Hayter, and Thunder Rosa, as well as rising stars such as Mariah May, who had a 174-day reign as champion before losing to Storm.

The division also features talented performers like Riho, Emi Sakura, Athena, Deonna Purrazzo, and Kris Statlander.

Up-and-coming talents such as Willow Nightingale, Julia Hart, and Skye Blue are making waves and adding depth to the division.

With this combination of experienced veterans and emerging stars, the AEW Women’s Division is poised to continue delivering high-quality matches and compelling storylines throughout 2025.