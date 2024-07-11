Tony Khan On What It Would Take For A Women’s Blood & Guts Match in AEW

Blood & Guts is one of the most dangerous stipulation matches in professional wrestling. It’s AEW’s take on War Games, the double-cage, anything-goes team warfare match originated by the late ‘American Dream’ Dusty Rhodes in the 1980’s.

AEW introduced Blood & Guts in 2021, and has run the match each year ever since on a special-themed edition of AEW Dynamite. The match returns this year on Wednesday, July 24 from Nashville, TN. AEW Blood & Guts 2024 will feature Team Elite against Team AEW.

- Advertisement -

The first four Blood & Guts matches have featured only men, but is there a specific reason for this? Tony Khan appeared on the Battleground Podcast this week and said there’s no policy preventing a Women’s Blood & Guts match. In fact, he thinks it’s a great under as long as there’s a good story to support it.

“At some point, it would be great to have a women’s Blood & Guts match,” said Khan. “I think you need a lot of people [involved with] the story, and a lot of healthy people,” Khan said. “We have a great roster that we’re building up, and I think our women’s roster is stronger than it’s ever been right now today and I’m really excited about that. So, if we ever get to the point where we’ve got enough people tied together and the story makes sense, I think it would be great.”

5th Time’s A Charm?

There has never been a Women’s Blood and Guts match. The upcoming fourth Blood & Guts match will feature two teams of male competitors, just like the first three.

- Advertisement -

The inaugural Blood & Guts match (The Inner Circle vs. The Pinnacle) took place on May 5, 2021, after being delayed from its original March 2020 date due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The second Blood & Guts match (Jericho Appreciation Society vs. Blackpool Combat Club, Eddie Kingston, Santana, and Ortiz) occurred in June 2022.

The third and most recent Blood & Guts match (The Golden Elite vs. Blackpool Combat Club, Konosuke Takeshita, and Pac) was held on July 19, 2023, at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.

- Advertisement -

Several women on the AEW roster have expressed interest in participating, including Willow Nightingale and Skye Blue. WWE regularly features women’s Money in the Bank and WarGames matches. As we saw at the conclusion of this week’s AEW Dynamite, they’re not exactly preventing the women from getting as bloody and violent as the men.

The question of a Women’s Blood & Guts match is about when it will happen, not if it will happen.