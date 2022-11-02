The Great Muta recently appeared in All Elite Wrestling to help Sting and Darby Allin against the House of Black at Dynamite: Grand Slam.

The wrestling legend announced that he will be retiring from in-ring competition next year and announced a retirement tour for January.

A match between WWE Superstar Shinsuke Nakamura and The Great Muta at Pro Wrestling Noah New Year 2023 (Jan 1, 2023) was announced this week. It will take place in Budokan Hall in Tokyo, Japan.

This is Miracle — Shinsuke Nakamura (@ShinsukeN) October 30, 2022

AEW’s Reaction to NOAH & WWE Working Together

Pro Wrestling Noah had concerns about All Elite Wrestling’s reaction to them working with WWE but apparently, there are no issues at all.

According to Wrestling Inc’s Dominic DeAngelo, Triple H contacted Pro Wrestlng Noah to make sure that the match was still available, and legendary manager Sonny Oono reached out to smooth over any issues.

Noah wanted to protect the newly developing relationship with AEW,” Oono stated, playing the role of facilitator. “I made sure they were no objections from various promotions.

Sting and The Great Muta will team up on January 22nd, 2023 at Noah’s Great Muta Final Bye-Bye event. The partnership between AEW and Noah was also brought together by Oono.

“Sting joining together on Muta’s last event was a wish of Muta,” Oono said, who thinks it’s great for wrestling when you break down barriers. “I’m glad I could help make it possible!”

H/T: Wrestling Inc