AJ Styles and Rey Mysterio to Team on This Week’s WWE RAW

The dream team of AJ Styles and Rey Mysterio will join forces during tomorrow’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw to battle the Judgment Day.

WWE confirmed the match on their website.

The group, consisting of Finn Balor, Rhea Ripley, Damian Priest, and Dominik Mysterio has been at odds with Mysterio since July.

During Summerslam, Rey and Dominik defeated Balor and Priest in a no-disqualifications tag team match, thanks to the returning Edge.

At Clash at the Castle, Dominik turned on his father and the WWE Hall Famer after the team got the win over Balor and Priest.

As for Styles, he has been feuding with the Judgment Day off and on for even longer, and the group has made efforts to recruit the two-time former WWE World Champion.

Monday Night Raw

AJ Styles and Rey Mysterio teaming up to face the Judgment Day will be just part of tomorrow’s go-home Monday Night Raw before Extreme Rules 2022.

The show will also see Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair and Bayley have a contract signing, making their Ladder match for the title at Extreme Rules official.

The match will be the first singles women’s ladder match in WWE history on the main roster.

Braun Strowman will have his second match since returning to WWE, when he takes on the Alpha Academy’s Chad Gable.

The Academy’s other member Otis will also be in action, as he takes on Johnny Gargano, while Candice LeRae will face WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Dakota Kai.