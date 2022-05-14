Alberto Del Rio Causes A Scene At Wrestling Show In Mexico (Video)

It appears Alberto Del Rio caused quite a stir during a KAOZ Lucha Libre event in Monterrey.

Del Rio has been known to stay in the headlines for negative reasons over the past few years. He’s back at it again over an incident that took place during a wrestling event in Mexico.

Reports have claimed that Del Rio initially wasn’t allowed in a KAOZ event, which took place on May 7 despite being scheduled to perform. The reason for this is Alberto Del Rio allegedly showed up at the venue over two hours late.

Never one to leave well enough alone, Del Rio seemingly forced his way backstage and performed at the show anyway. Throughout the fracas, Del Rio’s brother, El Hijo de Dos Caras, was also making a scene by shouting at the promoter.

You can check out footage of the incident below (courtesy of Lucha Libre Ahora):