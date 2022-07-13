Alberto Del Rio: “I Deserve To Be In A Major Company”

Former WWE Superstar Alberto Del Rio recently spoke with SEScoops correspondent Steve Fall for NBC Sports Boston about the possibility of wrestling for AEW.

Del Rio is open to the idea, and says he deserves to be wrestling on a big stage.

“I would be interested in going to AEW, or any major company… I deserve to be in a major companY.” – Alberto Del Rio

He continued, “Once it has been proven that I was always telling the truth about those things, I know, I don’t think…. I know I deserve to be out there to continue entertaining and to rebuild my legacy in the business that I love I would love to be in working for any major company.”

Alberto Del Rio talks AEW

Del Rio said he hasn’t been in touch with anybody from AEW, but has good friends who work there and would welcome the opportunity to be considered All Elite.

“They (AEW)….. I haven’t talked to any anyone in that company. I have talked to people in from other companies, but not from from AEW.”

“I have really good friends over there like Phil… CM Punk and he is one of my friends in the business and Chris Jericho he was always nice to me and we always had a good relationship while we were workin for WWE. I know all the others and we always got along with Daniel Bryan, Jack Swagger and many others from the indy circuit.”

Watch Steve Fall’s full conversation with Alberto Del Rio: