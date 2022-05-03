Alberto Del Rio’s Ex-Wife Passes Away

Alberto Del Rio has announced the passing of the mother of his three children.

The former WWE and AAA star had been asking for help finding blood donors in an effort to save Ángela Velkei, his ex-wife. While it appears donors were found, things quickly went awry, and Velkei has died.

Del Rio took to his Twitter account to issue the following statement:

“It is with pain in my heart and with a torn soul that I officially confirm the unexpected and unfortunate death of Ángela Velkei, mother of my three children. Angela was an exceptional human being and an exemplary mother to my three children. I thank each and everyone who went to donate blood and platelets, to the media that spread the word so that more people could go to help us and the whole family that is present for my children in this very difficult moment in their short lives.

“Angela passed away this past Saturday 30 April 2022 and fought with all his might until his last second in this world. Today she rests with God and is watching over Sofia, Stephanie and Joseph from heaven. Angela, you were my wife for many years, the mother of my children, my best friend, advisor and you were there for me.

“In many moments where the world turned its back on me with words of encouragement and a sincere hug. Thank you so much Angela. We miss you like you have no idea. But I swear to you that our children will grow up to be good men and women like you always asked me to. Dad will be here for them. Rest in peace. In this world you were always my angel and so I always let you know. Now you truly become an angel watching over us from heaven. You will always be my angel. Our angel. We love you Angela. Thanks for being you.”

We at SEScoops wish the family of Ángela Velkei the very best during this difficult time.