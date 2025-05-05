WWE Signs Alberto El Patron, Vikingo, Other AAA Talent (Report)

WWE has acquired AAA in a blockbuster deal that will be finalized later this year if all goes as planned. Now, WWE is filling out its roster with some of the biggest and brightest names AAA has to offer.

WWE has signed several AAA stars, according to Super Luchas Editor-in-Chief Ernesto Ocamo. The list includes

Alberto El Patron

Hijo de Dr. Wagner

Hijo del Vikingo

La Parka

La Hiedra

Lady Flammer

Lady Maravilla

Niño Hamburguesa

Of the list, only El Patron has experience on WWE’s main roster. The AAA Mega Champion spent years as Alberto Del Rio and would become a four-time WWE World Champion.

El Patron has been the subject of a number of controversies, both in and out of WWE, that for years left fans believing he’d never be brought back to the promotion. While Alberto is still expected to perform in AAA under WWE’s rule, it remains to be seen if the former World Champion ever appears again on WWE’s main programming.

WWE’s influence has already been felt in AAA as Rey Mysterio kicked off the first AAA show of the WWE era. Stay tuned for the latest on AAA and its role with WWE in charge.