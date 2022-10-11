Aliyah Reveals She Was Injured During Recent WWE Tag Team Title Match

Aliyah wants to clear the air regarding her noticeable absence from WWE programming.

The 27-year old star released a new post on her personal Instagram revealing that she suffered an injury during her tag team title matchup against Damage CTRL (Iyo Sky & Dakota Kai) from an episode of Raw last month, where her and her partner Raquel Rodriguez lost the titles after a short reign as champions.

When talking about the match Aliyah calls it one of her personal favorites because the injury she suffered caused her to push forward, adding that she unleashed a side of herself that she never knew existed.

“It’s been a month so here I go straight from the horses mouth. I have to say my last match was probably one of my most favorite. And I would like to thank my tag partner Raquel and Damage CTRL And everyone involved. Yes I got injured mid match, however I have this overwhelming gratitude towards the incident because I felt like it pulled out a version of me that I never even knew existed. “Keep going!” I remember thinking. “I never get opportunities like this one” another voice in my head screamed.

So idc I’m going to keep going and keep showing out. The emotions and energy I was feeling in the moment truly lit me up inside and I felt INDESTRUCTIBLE in that moment (yes, with an elevated first rib and ac sprain and all.)”

Aliyah ends her passage by saying she is very grateful to be a professional wrestler, and is looking forward to getting back into the ring.

“I am very grateful to get to do what I do and I hope my passion and efforts transcended thru your television screen. I don’t know what the future holds or when I’ll be back. But I just want to say thank you for everyone that has reached out. I really can’t wait to get back in the ring. “

Aliyah and Rodriguez were the first champions following the walkout of Sasha Banks and Naomi, where the duo won an eight team tournament to capture the belts. Neither WWE or Aliyah has confirmed how long she will be out of action.

