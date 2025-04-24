Shower Please: Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez’s Blunt Advice for WWE Fans

During their candid post-WrestleMania 41 appearance on Unlikely with Adrian Hernandez, WWE Superstars Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez left little to interpretation when asked about fan etiquette at wrestling events.

“I’m Not Your Mother”

When presented with the opportunity to provide dos and don’ts for fans attending WWE events, Morgan didn’t mince words: “I don’t even care. I don’t care what you do. Do what you want. I’m not your mother.”

Rodriguez largely echoed her tag team partner’s sentiment but added a slight qualification.

“Yeah, she’s right. Do what you want, but just be ready to handle the consequences,” she warned, before suggesting fans “show Liv and Raquel and Dominic and the rest of the Judgment Day some respect.”

The One Non-Negotiable Rule

Despite their relaxed attitude toward most fan behaviors, both superstars agreed emphatically on one critical point. “But just shower though. They’re being nice, please shower,” Morgan insisted.

The conversation took an even more humorous turn when the interviewer pressed about fans’ hygiene habits. Rodriguez noted her height advantage:

“As a tall girl, I’m very happy that I’m this height because I don’t really get to smell any armpits.”

Morgan added with characteristic bluntness:

“I don’t let any men get close enough to me cuz I’m like ‘Daddy Dom, Daddy Dom,’ you know what I mean? So I don’t even get in the vicinity to smell y’all’s nastiness.”

Their refreshingly unfiltered responses showcase the authentic personalities that have made Morgan and Rodriguez fan favorites despite their villainous on-screen personas.