Andrade has been expressing his displeasure with being pulled off the Forbidden Door PPV vocally. He has now revealed the original plans for him at the show.

The AEW star recently had an interview with Lucha Libre Online. He talked about things such as Ric Flair‘s upcoming retirement match and more.

During the talk, he also revealed that he was actually supposed to face the current IWGP US Champion Will Ospreay at the Forbidden Door PPV.

Andrade says he was supposed to face Will Ospreay on Forbidden Door, was schedule to go to Japan to set it up, and then it was stopped. — luchablog (@luchablog) June 17, 2022

Andrade mentioned that he was scheduled to go to Japan to build up this match against the former IWGP world champion before the plans were canceled.

The former NXT champion also claimed that he was originally booked for the AAA’s TripleMania Tijuana event on June 18 but that appearance has been nixed as well.

Andrade noted how he cannot work with NJPW because he chose to work with AAA. Now AAA is also not booking him when they said they would. This has resulted in him sitting at home while everyone else is headed to Tijuana.

For those who don’t know, AAA is a rival promotion to CMLL. Since CMLL and NJPW have a partnership, they are prohibiting any AAA contracted talents from working the co-branded Forbidden Door PPV. Apart from Andrade, this also includes The Lucha Bros who are not booked for the upcoming show.