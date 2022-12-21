Andre The Giant Was the First WWE Hall of Fame Inductee (1993)

The 2023 WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony is right around the corner.

Each year, WWE honors some of the greatest performers in wrestling history with this prestigious recognition. Since its inception nearly thirty years ago, the WWE Hall of Fame has seen 234 inductions, 124 individual inductees and 46 ‘legacy’ inductees. There are 12 people in the ‘Celebrity Wing’ of the WWE Hall of Fame, and 8 people have received the questionably-named Warrior Award.

There is no physical Hall of Fame building as of this writing, but that does not diminish the magnitude of this honor. Countless inductees have spoken about how meaningful it was to join the ranks of Hulk Hogan, Bruno Sammartino, Stone Cold Steve Austin, Bret Hart, Shawn Michaels, “Rowdy” Roddy Piper and more.

1993 WWE Hall of Fame

The WWE Hall of Fame was introduced in 1993. The first inductee intro the WWE Hall of Fame was Andre the Giant. He was inducted posthumously shortly after his passing on January 27, 1993.WWE did not hold a formal Hall of Fame induction ceremony until the following year.

Andre’s induction was announced on the March 22, 1993 edition of Monday Night Raw. Here is rare footage of the Andre the Giant Hall of Fame video package:

WWE has provided this playlist of Andre the Giant’s greatest moments:

Top Names not in the WWE Hall of Fame

The WWE Hall of Fame includes some of the greatest performers in pro wrestling history. However, there are some glaring omissions to the list of legends have received this honor.

