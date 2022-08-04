Another Former WWE NXT Wrestler Under Contract With AEW

AEW President Tony Khan has signed another talent, and that’s Blake Christian.

Fightful Select reported today that sources told them this past weekend that Christian “Christian is under an agreement with All Elite Wrestling, tied to the Ring of Honor promotion.” It’s still unclear whether the deal is full-time or tiered.

Christian broke into the business in 2017 when he worked for several independent wrestling promotions, including Game Changer Wrestling, where he spent a three-year stint from 2019 to 2021.

He made appearances in Impact Wrestling in 2019 and 2021, including his pay-per-view debut at Genesis, where he competed in the 2021 Super X Cup Tournament and lost the tournament final to Ace Austin. He finished his Impact run at No Surrender, where he lost an X Division Championship Number One Contender gauntlet match won by Josh Alexander.

He first appeared for WWE in a tryout alongside wrestlers Colby Corino and Anthony Henry in October 2020. He later signed a developmental contract and would report to the NXT brand. Christian made his NXT debut in June 2020 in an open challenge title match against KUSHIDA for the NXT Cruiserweight Championship but came up short. He also worked the NXT Breakout Tournament, eliminating Joe Gacy. He was used on several episodes of 205 Live and NXT before being released by WWE last November.

Since his WWE departure, Christian has been working for various promotions, including AEW, ROH, NJPW, GCW, and Jim Crockett Promotions.