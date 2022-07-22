Another WWE Hall of Famer to be Backstage at Monday’s Raw

WWE Hall of Famers Edge and Beth Phoenix are expected to be back on television soon.

As previously reported, WWE is bringing Edge to Monday’s Raw from Madison Square Garden. It’s been rumored Edge will return to resume his feud with Damian Priest and Finn Balor of The Judgment Day after they attacked him several weeks ago as a way to write him off television.

The Judgment Day has promised to crash Rey’s 20th-anniversary celebration when they take on The Mysterios

Pwinsider.com reported today that WWE is also bringing Phoenix to Raw as well. The married couple is booked to be at WWE SummerSlam. It’s still not confirmed whether they will be wrestling at SummerSlam, but this will be Raw’s go-home edition for SummerSlam so it’s likely.

With Phoenix in the mix, it’s possible WWE does a mixed tag team match with Edge & Beth against Priest or Balor & Rhea Ripley. The former Raw Women’s Champion has been out of action since mid-June with a brain injury.

The married couple last teamed together at the WWE Royal Rumble back in January when they defeated The Miz and Maryse. It also marked Beth’s first match since the 2020 Royal Rumble Match and her first tag team match since WrestleMania 35 in 2019.