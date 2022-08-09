Anthony Ogogo Opens Up About Weigh-In Segment With Cody: “F***ing Dogsh*t”

AEW star Anthony Ogogo recently appeared on Insight With Chris Van Vilet to discuss a number of pro-wrestling topics, which included the former Olympian’s thoughts on his feud with Cody Rhodes in 2021.

The two were set to meet at that year’s Double or Nothing pay-per-view from Daily’s Place in Florida, AEW’s first major event with a packed house since the COVID-19 outbreak of 2020. Prior to the match the hard-hitting Brit and the American Nightmare had several segments to build their feud on Dynamite, with one being memorable for all the wrong reasons.

Ogogo and Rhodes met for a weigh-in segment hosted by Paul Wight, but things went horrendously wrong. Wight had issues reading the scale and fireworks from a local baseball game went off that caused a great distraction. The segment seemed never ending, and since there was no physicality it left everyone with a bad taste in their mouth going into Double or Nothing.

When talking about the weigh-in…Ogogo could not think of one nice thing to say.

“Fucking dogshit mate, fucking dogshit!”

He later reveals that he thought the idea was lame even before the fiascos occurred inside of the ring.

“So Cody said to me that we were going to do a weigh-in. I’m like ‘Cool, so what’s going to happen?’ And Cody is brilliant, he is brilliant at what he does and he has got a great mind for it. [Cody] was like ‘We are going to do a weigh-in.’ I’m like ‘Cool, who is getting knocked out? What are we going to do.’ [Cody responds] ‘It’s a weigh-in, we are not going to touch.’ I’m like oh, I have watched enough wrestling to know that that’s a bit drab, a bit of shit.”

Ogogo doesn’t just call the whole segment a disaster, but believes he was the biggest victim of its failure.

“Mate the whole thing was disastrous, but I feel like I’m the victim. It was my first kind of entry, and I am in this really weird segment that wasn’t my idea. I would have rather knocked out Goldust, knocked out Dustin.”

Rhodes would go on to defeat Ogogo at Double or Nothing. Ogogo has been largely absent from AEW’s main programming (Dynamite & Rampage) ever since.

