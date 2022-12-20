Arrest Warrant Issued For Former Impact Wrestling Star

Former TNA/Impact Wrestling star Rhaka Khan is a wanted woman yet again with a warrant out for her arrest.

The bench warrant was issued on December 14, in Texas, after she no-showed the first day of her scheduled trial.

Legal Problems

Khan, real name Tenesha Daniyall Biggers, has had problems with the law for years, and at one point was on El Paso’s Most Wanted list.

In 2019, Biggers was charged with interfering with child custody and aggravated kidnapping.

She was placed on the Most Wanted list after no-showing her court date at the time.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Khan’s trial was delayed numerous times and was supposed to begin this month.

If convicted, interference with child custody is a felony in the state of Texas, punishable with a jail sentence of up to two years.

Rhaka Khan in TNA Wrestling

After competing in the 2005 WWE Divas search as Trenesha, Biggers would sign with TNA in 2008, debuting at February’s Against All Odds Pay-Per-View.

Khan served as a manager for Scott Steiner and later Petey Williams, and would compete in the first ‘Queen of the Cage’ match at Lockdown in April.

After a face-turn over the summer, Khan would turn heel in November, and would align herself with Awesome Kong and Raisha Saeed to form the ‘Kongtourage.’

In April 2009, Khan was suspended for 60 days due to a backstage altercation when Roxxi Laveaux accused her of working too stiff, and she was released in October of that year.