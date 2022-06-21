Athena Talks Passion For Wrestling Being Sucked Out At WWE

AEW star Athena recently spoke with SEScoops correspondent Steve Fall for NBC Sports Boston about Athena‘s love for wrestling being “sucked out” towards the end of her WWE run.

“I do… right so it became work and I think like a lot of people will hopefully understand what I mean by that like we have the craziest coolest job in the world where no day is the same when you walk in it’s constantly changing chaos you know and something about that drew me to it, but over the course of like six seven years with WWE it became work and it became okay what do we got to do okay and I wasn’t so much passionate as much as I was like wanting to do a good job if that makes sense and so when I like left it was like I got to sit at home for three months and just kind of figure out what I wanted to do and I didn’t necessarily know if I wanted to wrestle again it was just like ah okay because I was afraid that I would go like and it would feel like work and so like on some level yeah I feel like the passion was sucked out“