Details on Ava Raine’s First Live Promo at Saturday’s NXT Live Event

Ava Raine appeared at Saturday night’s NXT 2.0 live event from Orlando, Florida and cut her first promo in front of a live crowd.

Raine, the daughter of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, impressed fans who were in attendance for this historic moment in her young career.

Raine came to the ring exuding confidence and immediately put the NXT women’s roster on notice. She dubbed herself “The Final Girl” and ran down Cora Jade and the other female competitors in WWE’s developmental program.

Here are some photos from Ava Raine’s first live promo in NXT 2.0:

Oh SNAP it is @AvaRaineWWE at #WWENXT #NXTOrlando and she talking smack on @CoraJadeWWE and the rest of the new generation of NXT women’s division pic.twitter.com/LKAgZdtZVW — rich schellhase (@richschellhase) July 10, 2022

The Rock is considered one of the best trash talkers in wrestling history, so it should come as no surprise that Raine can hold her own on the mic.

We will update this article if video from Ava Raine’s first promo gets posted online.

In addition to cutting her first live promo on Saturday night, Raine also appeared at Friday’s NXT show from Citrus Springs, FL. She came down to ringside during one of the women’s matches, apparently scouting her competition.

Raine is a 4th generation Superstar and has big shoes to fill. It will be interesting to track her progress in the months ahead.