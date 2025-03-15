Axiom Shares Mixed Feelings After WWE SmackDown In Native Spain

On the March 14, edition of WWE SmackDown, NXT Tag Team Champion Axiom was able to compete in his native Spain against World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER. In a WWE Digital Exclusive, Axiom admitted to having mixed feelings about the match and focused on the negatives first.

“I feel like I let my entire family down, I feel like I let all my friends down. I feel like I let my tag team partner down tonight.”

Axiom’s tag-team partner Nathan Frazer said that he was proud of Axiom, no matter the loss, but would’ve liked an invite to be at ringside. Axiom then explained that, despite the loss, he felt a lot of positives on SmackDown.

“I felt loved. Tonight, I felt hope, hope that one day, I will step back in that ring, and I will claim that championship, that one day, I’ll step back in that ring, and I will defeat GUNTHER.”

Losing to GUNTHER is the latest setback for Axiom and comes after he and Nathan Frazer lost to The Hardyz at WWE NXT Roadblock. While this week may have been ‘mixed’ for Axiom, the Spanish Superstar is ready to use this show as motivation for a bigger, brighter future in WWE.

