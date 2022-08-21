Backstage News On WWE Releasing Over A Dozen NXT UK Talents

After uneasiness over the future of NXT UK for several weeks, WWE finally confirmed that the territory will be rebranded as NXT Europe earlier this week.

This announcement, unfortunately, was followed by the release of over a dozen names associated with the brand. This included talents such as Flash Morgan Webster and Mark Andrews among others.

Fightful Select provided more details on this announcement. They noted that many UK talents knew that a change was coming, but they were unaware of the gravity of it.

As far as the releases go, it wasn’t all about WWE cutting talents they didn’t want. Several names were released because they didn’t want to move to US. There were others who didn’t think it made financial sense to continue with the promotion.

Many UK-based promoters are hopeful that the reinvigorated free agents market will help the UK indie scene that was affected by NXT UK’s formation.

Flash Morgan Webster had been out of action due to an injury since last year. It’s been said that he signed a long-term deal with the promotion only months before his release.

WWE has confirmed that the NXT Europe brand will be launching sometime in 2023. Though they haven’t provided much details beyond that.