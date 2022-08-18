WWE Releases Several Wrestlers from NXT UK (Updated)

Several wrestlers from WWE‘s NXT UK brand are leaving the company.

On Thursday, WWE announced the upcoming launch of NXT Europe, a new brand that will essentially replace NXT UK.

Shawn Michaels, WWE’s Vice President of Talent Development Creative, was quoted in a press release saying, “Given the success of NXT UK, we felt like it was time to expand beyond that.”

WWE recently canceled upcoming NXT UK TV tapings, which understandably created an aura of uneasiness amongst the roster.

NXT UK will be going on “hiatus” soon, with the upcoming Worlds Collide premium live event serving as a swan song for brand that launched the WWE careers of Rhea Ripley and GUNTHER.

NXT UK Releases

On Thursday, WWE parted ways with several wrestlers from NXT UK. They include:

Flash Morgan Webster

Mark Andrews

Jack Starz

Wild Boar (Michael Hitchman)

Millie McKenzie

Amale

Dave Mastiff

Ashton Smith.

Talent Reactions

Below are the announcements from the talent leaving WWE.

As of today WWE and I have come to terms with the terms of my release.



I want to thank them for all the opportunities they gave me over last 5 years and looking after me through injury.



Excited to see what’s next

See you all soon. — Flash Morgan Webster (@Flash_Morgan) August 18, 2022

After six great years with WWE, my time with the company has now come to an end.



Excited to see what’s next https://t.co/wXSMm6sLso — MA92 (@MandrewsJunior) August 18, 2022

As of today I am no longer under contract with WWE. It’s been a wild experience and I’m thankful for everything it’s afforded me – I am excited for what’s next and I am BUZZING to get back in that ring and GO! — The Wild Boar (@WILDBOARhitch) August 18, 2022