WWE Releases Several Wrestlers from NXT UK (Updated)

Several wrestlers from WWE‘s NXT UK brand are leaving the company.
On Thursday, WWE announced the upcoming launch of NXT Europe, a new brand that will essentially replace NXT UK.
Shawn Michaels, WWE’s Vice President of Talent Development Creative, was quoted in a press release saying, “Given the success of NXT UK, we felt like it was time to expand beyond that.”
WWE recently canceled upcoming NXT UK TV tapings, which understandably created an aura of uneasiness amongst the roster.
NXT UK will be going on “hiatus” soon, with the upcoming Worlds Collide premium live event serving as a swan song for brand that launched the WWE careers of Rhea Ripley and GUNTHER.
NXT UK Releases
On Thursday, WWE parted ways with several wrestlers from NXT UK. They include:
- Flash Morgan Webster
- Mark Andrews
- Jack Starz
- Wild Boar (Michael Hitchman)
- Millie McKenzie
- Amale
- Dave Mastiff
- Ashton Smith.
Talent Reactions
Below are the announcements from the talent leaving WWE.