Backstage News on WWE’s Creative Plans for the Wyatt 6

Almost a week after returning to WWE at Extreme Rules, Bray Wyatt will kick off his WWE return storyline tonight on Friday Night SmackDown. There is a lot of speculation about who will be revealed as part of his Wyatt 6 stable.

Dave Meltzer reported in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that there are long-term plans for the group that leads up to WrestleMania. No other details are available, but there has been a lot of speculation that Joe Gacy is Huskus, Grayson Waller is Mercy the Buzzard, and Alexa Bliss is Sister Abigail. That’s not confirmed.

The Members

The speculation about Joe Gacy was fueled by him posting rabbits on social media, while speculation about Bliss is due to her being presented as someone who has lost her edge since Wyatt has been gone.

The Sister Abigail character had a pair of WWE Women’s Titles shown next to her at Extreme Rules, while The Mercy character is the same height and build as Waller. He also wore a shirt that Waller had previously worn on television.

Finally, the Ramblin Rabbit is rumored to be Erick Rowan, who was part of The Wyatt Family, and The Fiend is Taylor Rotunda (Bo Dallas), Wyatt’s brother.

Meltzer added, “Others internally have said some of those are believed to be accurate but said things are up in the air, mentioning others could be part of it, mentioning The Dyad, in particular, are possible, and other names listed are not sure things. While obviously, this won’t happen, there was talk of Aleister Black for this group.”

Black is instead expected back in AEW at some point.