Backstage News On Vince McMahon’s Shocking Retirement

The wrestling world is still in shock over the news of Vince McMahon‘s retirement. However, latest reports suggest that it wasn’t a last-minute decision.

Per PWInsider, the decision of Vince McMahon’s retirement was privately made ‘about a week or so’ ago. One source says the final call was made around ten days ago.

Not many people knew what was coming, and the site has been told that the shockwaves are still being registered within the WWE HQ and beyond.

Many long-term employees are especially in shock because similar to a lot of fans, they never truly believed that one day they would be working for the company without Vince McMahon at the helm.

The decision to make Stephanie McMahon the co-CEO alongside president Nick Khan was made shortly after it became clear that the boss will be leaving.

The timing of the announcement was no coincidence. Releasing the news on late Friday was a strategic move to blunt any negative fallout in terms of media and stockholder response.

Vince McMahon was not present backstage at SmackDown. It’s confirmed that he will not be officially involved in the creative process going forward, though there is no word on how the creative will work after McMahon’s retirement.

Kevin Dunn and Bruce Prichard were said to be the people running Friday’s SmackDown taping in Boston. Stephanie McMahon and Triple H were backstage as well but it wasn’t clear if Nick Khan was there.