Wrestling World Reacts to Vince McMahon’s Retirement

Several wrestlers have reacted to the bombshell news on Friday afternoon that Vince McMahon has retired from WWE.

McMahon’s decision to step down as Chairman and CEO came after the Wall Street Journal stories about him paying out $12 million in hush money to cover up alleged sexual misconduct with former talent and employees.

Vince will no longer be involved with the WWE creative process. It remains to be seen how Vince’s retirement affects the day-to-day operations, especially with the weekly TV shows. He still owns the majority of WWE stock, but will no longer be seen backstage at WWE shows. Nick Khan and Stephanie McMahon will serve as co-CEOs going forward now that Vince is out.

AEW President Tony Khan wrote an interesting tweet shortly after the news was made where he noted that he is “grateful to now be the longest-tenured CEO in pro wrestling.”

You can see the reactions below:

Thank you sir. For all I have, for your guidance and dare I say friendship (at times) lol #THXVKM — Brian G. James (@BrianRDJames) July 22, 2022

Thanks to you wrestling fans and your great support of @AEW, I’m grateful to now be the longest-tenured CEO in pro wrestling.



Thank you very much to every single person who watches @AEWonTV!



See you for Friday Night #AEWRampage on @TNTdrama

@ 10pm ET/9pm CT/10pm PT

*TONIGHT*! — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) July 22, 2022

Come on man!! You will be back in a year. https://t.co/A3UNBAJAWO — HEATHXXII (@HEATHXXII) July 22, 2022

Thank you Vince!! You took a chance on the Bella Twins and I’ll forever be grateful for that!! Enjoy retirement-Brie https://t.co/HTgtKs3bVH — Nikki & Brie (@BellaTwins) July 22, 2022

Never thought I'd see the day… — Matthew Rehwoldt (@DramaKingMatt) July 22, 2022

You changed the entire entertainment world and how we view that entertainment. From Iraq, to Afghanistan, to the first group to visit the Twin Towers and all the charity work you have funded/supported-you also changed the world for the better. Thank you for everything! #legend https://t.co/K30qNmQI4N — John Layfield (@JCLayfield) July 22, 2022

THANK YOU FOR EVERYTHING ?????? — Titus O'Neil (@TitusONeilWWE) July 22, 2022

Thank you Vince https://t.co/iws11fXkaf — Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) July 22, 2022

Think he’ll do my podcast? — Renee Paquette (@ReneePaquette) July 22, 2022