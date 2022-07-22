Wrestling World Reacts to Vince McMahon’s Retirement

Several wrestlers have reacted to the bombshell news on Friday afternoon that Vince McMahon has retired from WWE.
McMahon’s decision to step down as Chairman and CEO came after the Wall Street Journal stories about him paying out $12 million in hush money to cover up alleged sexual misconduct with former talent and employees.
Vince will no longer be involved with the WWE creative process. It remains to be seen how Vince’s retirement affects the day-to-day operations, especially with the weekly TV shows. He still owns the majority of WWE stock, but will no longer be seen backstage at WWE shows. Nick Khan and Stephanie McMahon will serve as co-CEOs going forward now that Vince is out.
AEW President Tony Khan wrote an interesting tweet shortly after the news was made where he noted that he is “grateful to now be the longest-tenured CEO in pro wrestling.”
