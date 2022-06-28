Backstage Note on Kevin Owens Missing Monday Night RAW

Kevin Owens was noticeably absent from last night’s episode of WWE Monday Night RAW.

Owens was scheduled and advertised for the show, as he was to face off against one of the three brothers; Ezekiel, Elias, or Elrod in a Money In The Bank qualifying match. However, the match never happened, with the commentary team noting that it had to be “rescheduled.”

Instead, WWE held a Battle Royal, where the winner would qualify for the Men’s Money In The Bank Ladder match, which was won by Riddle.

With that being said, the match likely needed to be rescheduled as Owens wasn’t on the program at all, while Ezekiel did make a backstage appearance with John Cena.

Wrestling Observer Radio‘s Dave Meltzer noted that, whatever the situation is with Owens, it’s “minor.”

Meltzer didn’t check if Owens would be ready to go Friday Night on SmackDown, but he wasn’t ready to go Monday night, but it was “nothing serious.”

Kevin Owens did take to Twitter to acknowledge his absence, saying he didn’t go because he didn’t want to go to Texas, where the show was taking place.

I didn’t want to go to Texas so I didn’t go.



Leave me alone. — Kevin (@FightOwensFight) June 28, 2022

This was a reference to his story line with Stone Cold Steve Austin at WrestleMania 38 earlier this year, where Austin defeated Owens in an impromptu No Holds Barred match – Austin’s first match in over 17 years.