WWE RAW Live Results & Discussion (6/27/22)

WWE RAW airs live tonight from the Sames Auto Arena in Laredo, Texas. John Cena is scheduled to make his return to WWE to celebrate his 20th Anniversary with the promotion. So far, the only match announced for tonight is Kevin Owens versus Ezekiel, Elias, or Elrod.

RAW Results

Riddle won a Battle Royal to qualify for the men’s Money in the Bank ladder match

John Cena Arrives

John Cena was shown getting a round of applause backstage and he shook every superstar’s hand. Cena turned down a drink from the Street Profits and shared a moment with Ziggler. Cena hugged Michael Cole, Adam Pearce, and even shook The Miz‘s hand.

Riddle Won A Battle Royal To Qualify For Money in the Bank

A Battle Royal kicked off the show to determine the final superstar in the men’s Money in the Bank ladder match. Veer Mahaan sent Akira Tozawa over the top rope for the first elimination. Veer then eliminated Shelton Benjamin before The Mysterios attacked him from behind.

Mustafa Ali hit Veer with a Dropkick and the Mysterios followed it up with a double 619. Ali and The Mysterios sent Veer over the top rope for the elimination. Shanky and Jinder Mahal eliminated R-Truth. Mahal then turned his back on Shanky and eliminated him. AJ Styles Clotheslined Mahal over the top rope to the former WWE Champion. T-Bar sent Reggie flying out of the ring for an elimination as RAW went to a commercial break.

When RAW returned, Rey Mysterio and Ziggler battled to the apron. The Miz tried to boot Rey to the floor but Mysterio blocked it. Rey brought Miz to the apron and launched Rey to the floor for the elimination. Ziggler and Miz tried to eliminate Riddle but he managed to hang onto the ropes.

Ricochet and T-Bar battled on the apron. T-Bar threw him off but Ricochet landed on a ladder. Ricochet hopped back on the apron and eliminated T-Bar with a Hurricanrana to the floor as RAW went to a commercial break.

When RAW returned, AJ Styles eliminated Ricochet and Nakamura. It was just down to Styles & Riddle. AJ connected with an Enziguri and set up for the Phenomenal Forearm. The Miz wasn’t eliminated and snuck up from behind to eliminate AJ. Riddle caught Miz with a DDT and went for the RKO but Miz blocked it. The Miz planted Riddle with the Skull Crushing Finale and went for a Clothesline but Riddle dragged him over the top rope.

The two superstars were now battling on the apron for the final spot in the men’s Money in the Bank ladder match. The Miz charged and Riddle planted him with an RKO. The Miz fell to the floor and Riddle won the Battle Royal. Riddle is now in the men’s Money in the Bank ladder match. It should be noted that Riddle cannot get another title match against Roman Reigns as long as he is champion, as that was the stipulation for their title match a couple weeks ago on SmackDown.

Jey Uso vs. Montez Ford

Jey Uso battled Montez Ford tonight on RAW. The Usos will be defending the Undisputed Tag Team Championships against Street Profits at Money in the Bank. Jey tripped Montez up on the ring apron and sent him into the steel steps as RAW went to a break.