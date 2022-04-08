Backstage Notes on Vince McMahon Deciding to Wrestle at WrestleMania

One of the biggest surprises from WrestleMania 38 this past weekend was the in-ring return of Vince McMahon.

McMahon took to the ring after Pat McAfee defeated Austin Theory in their one-on-one match, which “The Chairman” was sitting ringside for. After getting inside the ring, McMahon ordered the referee to ring the bell, starting a new match between himself and McAfee. An already beat down and exhausted McAfee eventually fell to McMahon for the three-count. However, WWE Hall Of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin‘s music then hit, as “The Rattlesnake” came down the ramp to hit McMahon with a stunner and close the segment out.

According to a report from Fightful Select, many people backstage weren’t too keen on the idea of McMahon wrestling at WrestleMania this year. However, McMahon made the decision a few months ago and stuck to it despite many being vocal that they thought it was a horrible idea. Of course, after the match McMahon made a few botches; first reacting to Austin Theory’s music as if it were Stone Cold’s, before Stone Cold came out. Also, when he did take the stunner from Austin, it was one of the worst sells of a stunner in history.

However, the report adds that McMahon took it all is stride, laughing about it with everyone backstage. McMahon is of the belief that “as long as people were laughing and entertained, it’s OK.” It’s highly unlikely that Vince McMahon wrestles again anytime soon at 76-years-old, making WrestleMania 38, likely, his last match.