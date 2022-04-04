Watch: Vince McMahon Took The Worst Stunner Ever at WrestleMania

WWE ended up going with Pat McAfee vs. Austin Theory at WrestleMania 38. However, that didn’t mean Vince McMahon escaped without getting physical.

The match saw McMahon at ringside for the bout and introduced Theory as a future champion. McAfee went over with a roll up. The fans were really behind McAfee.

Post-match, McAfee challenged McMahon to a fight. McMahon got into the ring and the bell rang. McMahon beat him down for a few minutes. McMahon punted a football at McAfee for the win. Steve Austin came out and stunned both McMahon and Theory. He later stunned McAfee.

Theory revealed that he would be McAfee’s opponent at WrestleMania 38 after McMahon offered the opportunity for the SmackDown color commentator to wrestle at the event during an appearance on McAfee’s radio show.

It had been previously reported that McMahon vs. McAfee was internally listed for WrestleMania with the idea that there would be smoke and mirrors. Also, the plan called for Theory to take the majority of the bumps for the WWE Chairman.

Austin worked his first match in 19 years at WrestleMania Saturday when he beat Kevin Owens in a no holds barred match.