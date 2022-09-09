Backstage Update on Roman Reigns’ Next Title Challenger

WWE will be waiting again to see Roman Reigns back in action as Reigns is next scheduled to defend his WWE Universal Title at Crown Jewel on November 5.

In the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reported that The Tribal Chief will not be wrestling at WWE’s next premium live event, Extreme Rules, on October 8th.

Meltzer was told the next challenger was neither Seth Rollins nor Kevin Owens, even though both matches have been teased in recent times. With both stars mentioned above being ruled out as Reigns’ opponent at the Saudi Arabia show, it would favor Karrion Kross or Drew McIntyre being the next challenger.

This is unless WWE decides to bring back a big name such as Brock Lesnar or Goldberg, two opponents who have wrestled Reigns in the past. Lesnar’s most recent match was against Reigns at SummerSlam.

Reigns most recently worked a match when he successfully defended the title against McIntyre in the main event of last weekend’s Clash At The Castle pay-per-view.

Roman is currently in the middle of a record-setting run as Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, as his reign is up to 740 days and counting.