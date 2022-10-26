Backstage Update on Triple H Potentially Bringing CM Punk Back to WWE

CM Punk and All Elite Wrestling are reportedly about to go their separate ways.

The 44-year-old returned to professional wrestling last year on Rampage: The First Dance. AEW sold out the United Center in Chicago on a rumor that CM Punk would be there and the crowd absolutely erupted when he arrived.

A year later, CM Punk appears to be on the way out of All Elite Wrestling following the brawl with The Elite at the All Out media scrum. The Elite are reportedly on their way back to the promotion.

WrestleVotes recently spoke to GiveMeSport and provided an update on how Triple H feels about bringing CM Punk back to WWE. It was previously reported that The Game was open to bringing the former AEW Champion back to the company but likely not on a full-time deal.

During the interview, WrestleVotes revealed that Triple H wanted nothing to do with CM Punk, and even less to do with the person (Phil Brooks) in July.

I was told, I mean, pretty straightforward, that Triple H wants nothing to do with CM Punk, and even less to do with Phil Brooks. Well, that’s what I was told and that was July.

However, WrestleVotes claims that The Game’s stance on CM Punk has “softened” recently but animosity between the two still remains.

I did ask over the last couple of days, and it has softened a little bit from what I understand. I still think there’s animosity, I still think there’s a lot of pieces that need to be picked up between the two of them specifically. But Hunter, learned from Vince [McMahon] and Vince made amends with everybody.

WrestleVotes added that it is “ridiculous” to say that the door is closed for Punk to return to the company, especially in the ‘war’ that is happening right now between the promotions.

