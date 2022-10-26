Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks Expected Back in AEW “Imminently”

Following the news of AEW releasing Ace Steel and there being talks of the promotion buying out CM Punk’s contract, there has been speculation that the investigation is wrapping up, which could mean that The Elite will be back soon.

The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega have been added back to television commercials for Dynamite and Rampage, indicating that they are returning soon. Also, last week, Tony Schiavone mentioned The Elite during Dynamite in reference to them being the first-ever AEW World Trios Champions.

The Elite’s Return

(via AEW)

According to Fightful Select, there’s been talk backstage about The Bucks and Omega returning to work soon, at least in a backstage capacity. One source said their return could happen “imminently,” although there is no definite answer on when exactly they will be back.

The report added that there was also a meeting scheduled for last week, but no details were available on what was said.

AEW had suspended Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, Pat Buck, Chris Daniels, Michael Nakazawa, and Brandon Cutler following the backstage fight with Punk at AEW All Out last month. Everyone listed above except for The Elite have returned to work.