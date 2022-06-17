Backstage WWE Reaction To Stephanie McMahon Being Named Interim CEO & Chairwoman

WWE announced this morning that Stephanie McMahon will take over as the interim CEO and Chairwoman of the company as Vince McMahon has temporarily stepped down as CEO and Chairman of WWE during his ongoing investigation. He will still be in charge of creative.

Fightful Select has spoken to several people backstage in the company about the change including a top WWE star that said they didn’t really know what was going on, but that they’ve ‘heard in theory Stephanie McMahon is my boss, and that f*cking rules.’

A former employee that worked with Stephanie said that ‘the tone was always that she would be in that role eventually. She knows and breathes the business and she’s seamless.’ They noted that the narrative around friction between Nick Khan and Stephanie wasn’t something they’d personally experienced.

Another top star said, ‘I imagine it won’t change much. But I love Steph. So that’s good. I imagine Vince keeps his position in creative and once the investigation is over he’ll take back over if he can.”

As previously reported, Vince is slated to appear on tonight’s episode of SmackDown as Mr. McMahon. Stephanie announced a month ago that she was taking a leave of absence from WWE to focus on her family.