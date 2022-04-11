Bandido Breaks Silence On No-Showing GCW Event

Former ROH world champion Bandido has broken his silence on no showing a GCW show and apologized to fans for missing the event.

The masked star was scheduled to face Nick Wayne at Game Changer Wrestling’s ‘Devil In A New Dress’ event in San Francisco, California on Sunday.

However, before the show kicked off, GCW promoter Brett Lauderdale took on his Twitter to reveal that Bandido has missed his flight and he isn’t answering his phone.

He also tweeted that the flight missed by the wrestling star cost him $900. Though Lauderdale later deleted the tweet and admitted that it came off as insensitive.

Bandido himself has now taken on his Twitter to comment on the incident. He mentioned how it was his fault and hoped to make things up as soon as possible:

“Hello to all @GCWrestling_ fans, I just wanna say sorry for not be there tonight in San Francisco! Thank you for all the people to take care about me, Im fine! It was my fault and I hope make up those things as soon as possible see you soon amigos!!”

Hello to all @GCWrestling_ fans, I just wanna say sorry for not be there tonight in San Francisco! Thank you for all the people to take care about me, Im fine! It was my fault and I hope make up those things as soon as possible see you soon amigos!! ?? — Bandido?? (@bandidowrestler) April 11, 2022

I have heard from several others since deleting my original tweet that have confirmed he is "ok". Hopefully that remains the case.



Regardless, I should have waited to hear from him directly before voicing my frustration.



Lesson learned. — brett lauderdale (@Lauderdale11) April 11, 2022

There is still no word on the reason why Bandido missed the show. We will keep you posted on any further development in the story.