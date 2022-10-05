Bandido Has Agreed to an AEW Deal

AEW President Tony Khan looks to have gotten his wrestler in Bandido despite having competition from WWE and being interested in his services.

Bandido had a great outing against Ring of Honor Champion Chris Jericho on last Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite. This marked his promotional debut. AEW immediately offered Bandido a full-time contract.

As previously reported, Bryan Alvarez noted on last Friday’s Wrestling Observer Live that he heard WWE was also interested in Bandido and tried to get his number during the match.

Bandido is Committed

According to a report by Fightful Select, Bandido has agreed to terms with All Elite Wrestling. However, he has yet to sign a contract, although people close to him say that he’s agreed to terms.”

The report stated that Bandido was booked on short notice for the match against the top AEW star and struggled to get gear in time but managed to piece together what he wore that night.

People in AEW spoke highly of Bandido’s demeanor and attitude regarding the situation of getting his gear and being booked to put Jericho over.