Bandido Would Be “Thrilled” To Be A Part Of Tony Khan’s ROH Long Term

Bandido isn’t opposed to being a part of Tony Khan‘s vision for ROH.

Khan shook up the wrestling industry by announcing he is now the owner of Ring of Honor. The AEW head honcho plans to take over the booking reins of ROH. SEScoops was the first to report that all ROH employees would be let go.

As for the talent, they were also released from their contracts months before Khan’s purchase. ROH did this to undergo a “reconceptualization” period.

Bandido Wants In On Tony Khan’s ROH

Speaking to the folks at Más Lucha, Bandido said that he’d jump at the chance to compete for ROH long term with Tony Khan at the helm (h/t Fightful).

“It’s incredible but it did take me by surprise, admittedly. They always say that change is for the better, so I’m interested to see what is next in this new phase (of Ring of Honor). If I continue, and I would love to continue, I will be thrilled to be there. If not, then I look forward to closing that chapter the best possible manner.

“They haven’t reached out to me. We (Bandido & Khan) have not spoken since the 2019 Battle of Los Angeles Tournament, unfortunately.”

PWInsider reported that Bandido’s future in the United States is up in the air due to his visa. If he can’t score a deal with Khan or another big promotion before his visa expires, it’s been said that he’ll wrestle in Mexico in the short term.

Bandido is set for a title unification match against Jonathan Gresham. Both men lay claim to being called the ROH World Champion but there can only be one. The two will settle things at Supercard of Honor on April 1.