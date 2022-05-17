Becky Lynch Attacked Cody Rhodes After WWE Raw (Video)

Becky Lynch attempted a physical attack on Cody Rhodes after Monday’s WWE Raw went off the air.

Rhodes is currently embroiled in a heated feud with Lynch’s husband, Seth Rollins. When the American Nightmare came out for his dark match main event, Big Time Becks couldn’t contain herself.

Lynch competed against Asuka in the main event of Raw. The winner would become the #1 contender to Bianca Belair‘s Raw Women’s Championship. Asuka got the victory and Lynch was left with a face full of green mist.

During Rhodes’ ring entrance, he was confronted by Lynch, who attacked him with a flurry of punches and kicks – none of which landed.

You can see footage of the incident here:

Becky Lynch after Raw just before the Dark match not being able to see anything swinging at Cody is absolutely hilarious! She’s so funny. Also fist bump for Bianca from Cody. pic.twitter.com/q7vcwb4ODB — Gracie the 4HW fan ?????????????? (@Baby_Face_Grace) May 17, 2022

Cody went on to defeat Seth Rollins in the dark match main event of the evening. The third (and likely final) televised match between these two will take place at Hell in a Cell on Sunday, June 5th.

After Becky Lynch made it backstage, she was interviewed by WWE’s digital team. As seen below, she wasn’t in the best mood about how things transpired on Raw: