Ben Affleck Reportedly Eyeing Hulk Hogan Role In Gawker Lawsuit Film

Hollywood A-Lister Ben Affleck is reportedly interested in playing Hulk Hogan in an upcoming film based on the infamous Gawker lawsuit. PW Insider reports that Killing Gawker is currently being set up with Matt Damon and Ben Affleck’s Artist Equity and hopes to launch production in January 2025.

Affleck is reportedly “eyeing” the leading role as Hulk Hogan, while Damon is said to be interested in playing venture capitalist Peter Thiel. A screenplay was reportedly written by Charles Randolph based on Ryan Holiday’s book Conspiracy: Peter Thiel, Hulk Hogan, Gawker, and the Anatomy of Intrigue.

The Hulk Hogan-Gawker Lawsuit

In October 2012, Gawker posted a sex tape of Hogan with Heather Clem, the wife of Bubba The Love Sponge. In response, Hogan sued the company and several employees and affiliates who had shared portions of the tape. Hogan sought $100 million in damages and in March 2016, a jury of four women and two men voted in his favor. The wrestling legend was awarded $115 million in compensatory damages, which included $60 million for emotional distress. Three days later, Hogan was awarded an additional $25 million in punitive damages.

Thiel, a co-founder of PayPal, paid $10 million to help finance lawsuits against Gawker, including Hogan’s litigation against the company. In 2007, Gawker had published an article outing Thiel as gay without his consent.

Gawker attempted to file an appeal, but in June 2016, three months after the Hogan verdict, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection and put itself up for sale. Gawker CEO Nick Denton would also file for personal bankruptcy.

Hulk Hogan And Films

Killing Gawker isn’t the first film project to be tied to the two-time WWE Hall of Famer. In 2020, it was announced that Chris Hemsworth (Thor, Cabin in the Woods) would portray Hogan in a biopic of his life. Four years later though, the film has not been made and Hemsworth has admitted that he isn’t sure what is happening.