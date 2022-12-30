Beth Phoenix Comments On If She’ll Wrestle Again

Beth Phoenix has addressed whether or not she plans on stepping into the professional wrestling ring again anytime soon.

Phoenix was recently a guest on Brandi Rhodes’ ‘2 Lies And 1 Truth’ podcast and was asked about whether or not she plans on wrestling again. Phoenix joked that retirement in professional wrestling doesn’t really exist, so she’s not closing the door on the possibility.

“Who knows these days? [Beth laughed when asked if she’ll be back in a wrestling ring] You know, I say this every single time, it’s the most cliché thing but never say never or like, retirement in wrestling isn’t a thing, right? It’s embarrassing to say I’m retired because it’s never true.”

Beth Phoenix signed with WWE back in 2004 and remained with the company until 2012. During her run she established herself as one of the powerhouses of the WWE’s women’s division. Her run resulted in three WWE Women’s Title wins, a Divas Championship, and a WWE Hall Of Fame induction in 2017.

Since, Phoenix has married fellow WWE Hall Of Famer Edge, as well as having done part-time commentary work for the company. She briefly returned to in-ring action as part of a Mixed Tag Team feud alongside Edge against The Miz and Maryse.

Phoenix was also briefly involved in Edge’s storyline against The Judgement Day on Monday Night RAW.

Quotes via POST Wrestling