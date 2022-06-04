Beth Phoenix Tells Touching Eddie Guerrero Story

Eddie Guerrero not only inspired countless names to get into the wrestling business, but the late legend also helped aspiring wrestlers whenever he could. This list includes Hall of Famers such as Beth Phoenix.

The former divas champion recently took on her Twitter to tell a story about the late great star. She recalled the time when she was still working in the independent circuit back in 2002.

Phoenix noted that she was struggling in the ring. This is when Guerrero told her that it was all about getting back up after being knocked down:

“In 02 I met Eddie Guerrero. He kindly offered advice & helped me in the ring. Seeing I was nervous and struggling he said “The measure of a person isn’t how many times you get knocked down. It’s how many times you get back up.” Then he arm dragged me & said. “Get up!””

Beth Phoenix later got signed by WWE herself in 2004. She had a successful career, that includes multiple runs with the women’s title.

Unfortunately for The Glamazon, she never got to share the screen with Eddie. The wrestling veteran passed away in November 2005, months before Phoenix made her main roster debut in May 2006.